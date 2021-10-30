NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $64.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

