NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Eric L. Mattson Sells 8,157 Shares

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.02 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.
About NOV
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.