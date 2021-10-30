Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in October

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVZMY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

