Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

