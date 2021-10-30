Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,641 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $55,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $152.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

