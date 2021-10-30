Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Williams-Sonoma worth $54,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $185.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

