Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $58.84 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Viasat worth $58,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viasat by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Viasat by 385.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 210,232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $503,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Viasat stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

