Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 814,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $63,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 437,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 17.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $33.39 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTA. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.