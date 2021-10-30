Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,233 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $57,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $523.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.73 and a 200-day moving average of $463.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.