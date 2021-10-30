Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 13,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

