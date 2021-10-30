Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

