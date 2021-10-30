Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
