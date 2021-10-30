nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-18% to $2.30-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NVT traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

