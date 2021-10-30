nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,663 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 55.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

