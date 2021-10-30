O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $15.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

NYSE OI opened at $13.05 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 33.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

