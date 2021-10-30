O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. O2Micro International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

OIIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 82,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

