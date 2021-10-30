Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,901 shares of company stock valued at $36,431,723 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 593,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.