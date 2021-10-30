Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. Ocado Group has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.