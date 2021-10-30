Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 15,423 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.07% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

