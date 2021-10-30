Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.