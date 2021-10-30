Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

