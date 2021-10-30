Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $865,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Post by 9.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

