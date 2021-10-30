Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $901,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 123.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 166.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.