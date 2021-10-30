Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

