Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 644 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after buying an additional 696,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $23,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

