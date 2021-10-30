Oddz (ODDZ) Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and $1.13 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00068526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00073742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00098156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,118.77 or 0.99745214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.43 or 0.07001617 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

