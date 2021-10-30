ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $88,206.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00069645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.76 or 1.00453430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.84 or 0.06931338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00022981 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.