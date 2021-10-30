ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.76 million and $7,531.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.80 or 1.00217830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.81 or 0.00634161 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

