Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.77 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00005913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $14.77 million and $219,832.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,045.51 or 1.00072410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00061228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00612973 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

