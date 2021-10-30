OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of OFG Bancorp worth $130,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

