Oikos Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $14,707.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 195,899,537 coins and its circulating supply is 185,764,827 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

