Oil States International (OIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OIS opened at $6.06 on Friday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $371.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

