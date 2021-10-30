Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Trading 8.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.91. 65,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,909,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

