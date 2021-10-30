Olin Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. Olin has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $59.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.