Omnitude (ECOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $465,464.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $465,464.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00236213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

