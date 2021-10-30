ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.05. Approximately 65,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,107,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

