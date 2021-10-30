On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 439 ($5.74).

OTB opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.88. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 365.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

