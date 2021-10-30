ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $67.30 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.