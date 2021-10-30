OP Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

OP Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

OPBK opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.65. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

