OpenDAO Trading Down 17.7% This Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00236783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00096933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

