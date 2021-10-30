Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Down 4.3%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.93. 1,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $959.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 288.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 936,738 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $4,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

