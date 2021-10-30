OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,974. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OPKO Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of OPKO Health worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.