OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,974. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
