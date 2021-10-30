Oppenheimer Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $240.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $161.39 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -233.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 71.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

