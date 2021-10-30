Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Update

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. Oregon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $2.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

