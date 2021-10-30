O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 336.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after buying an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,951,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $622.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.