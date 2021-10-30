O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $585.00 to $640.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $644.80.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $622.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.76. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

