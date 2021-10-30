Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 49.5% in October

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the September 30th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen acquired 8,750 shares of Organovo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 88,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organovo in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organovo in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Organovo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONVO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 41,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,559. Organovo has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

