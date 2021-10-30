Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.15

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.15 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 15.38 ($0.20), with a volume of 157,616 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.14. The company has a market capitalization of £28.73 million and a P/E ratio of -16.94.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

