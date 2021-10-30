Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RNGTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNGTF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 17,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

