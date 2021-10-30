Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 210.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

