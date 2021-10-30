OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.00

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.59.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

